Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,547 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,711,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,547 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 6.30% of Stoneridge worth $54,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 16.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stoneridge by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $27.82 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.07 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $755.67 million, a PE ratio of -64.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

