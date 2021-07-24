Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 598,498 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 598,498 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.88% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $52,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,710,000 after buying an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $66.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.36 and a 52-week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 122.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.05.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

