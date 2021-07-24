Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 65,268 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,074,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.19% of Fastenal worth $54,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after buying an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $2,028,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Partners bought a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.65. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

