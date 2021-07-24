Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 6,624 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,624 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.02% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals worth $52,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,353,000 after purchasing an additional 487,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,762,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 307,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 246,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $9,061,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DCPH opened at $33.28 on Friday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $68.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.77.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40474.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DCPH. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.