Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 73,254 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,254 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.44% of XPO Logistics worth $60,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 251,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 501,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,751,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $143.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.63, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.21 and a 12 month high of $153.45.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. upped their price target on XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on XPO Logistics from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on XPO Logistics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.96.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,612,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,395,725 shares of company stock worth $458,515,206 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

