Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 87,163 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,442,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,163 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.17% of Carrier Global worth $60,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.99.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

