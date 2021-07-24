Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Holdings in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 802,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 615,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.54% of CareDx worth $54,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 16,600.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in CareDx by 13.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CareDx in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.75.

Shares of CareDx stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $29.86 and a twelve month high of $99.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.02.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Maag sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $1,532,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,215,087.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Snyderman sold 2,511 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $203,591.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,549 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,152.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

