Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,790 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,144,812 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Lennar worth $51,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Lennar by 18.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

LEN stock opened at $102.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.21. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $68.45 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 11.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

