Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 293,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.26% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $51,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,550,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 589,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,110,000 after purchasing an additional 317,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,333.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,423,000 after purchasing an additional 60,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.72.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.88 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.