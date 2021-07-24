Primas (PST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.01 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Primas has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primas has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.47 or 0.00365238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008409 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000563 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Primas Coin Profile

Primas (PST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars.

