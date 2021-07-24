Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.11. 23,014 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 17,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prime Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Prime Mining alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.