Primecoin (XPM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $765,034.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 24th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $765,034.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0976 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 37,086,449 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

