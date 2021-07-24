Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 209.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,814 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PFG. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.09.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.54.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $1,480,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,885,414.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

