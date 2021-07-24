PRIZM Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last week, PRIZM has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. PRIZM has a total market capitalization of $21.66 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIZM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002453 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000145 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,818,451,686 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

