Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 92,570 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.24% of Proofpoint worth $17,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 138,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,393,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Proofpoint by 158.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 17,982 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 8.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 250,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,094 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Proofpoint by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Proofpoint by 190.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,997 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint stock opened at $174.50 on Friday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.26.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.79% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target (up from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.69.

Proofpoint Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

