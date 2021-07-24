ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) Shares Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,785 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.96% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in ProShares Short High Yield in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $242,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 2,650.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 13,252 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 15,140 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $17.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.05. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

