ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Stock Position Lifted by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 105.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.32% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 86.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,007,000 after purchasing an additional 186,971 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 299.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,152 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter valued at $259,000.

Shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.21. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.93.

