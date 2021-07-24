Proton Achieves Market Cap of $18.14 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market capitalization of $18.14 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00048574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.30 or 0.00837405 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.