Providence Resources (LON:PVR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Providence Resources P.l.c. (LON:PVR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4.08 ($0.05). Providence Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05), with a volume of 485,904 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.66. The firm has a market cap of £39.48 million and a PE ratio of -3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59.

About Providence Resources (LON:PVR)

Providence Resources P.l.c. operates as an oil and gas exploration company in Ireland. Its exploration assets are located in the basins of Celtic Sea, Kish Bank, Northern Porcupine, Southern Porcupine, Goban Spur, and St. George's. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Providence Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Providence Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.