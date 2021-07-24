Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Provident Financial plc (LON:PFG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 272.78 ($3.56). Provident Financial shares last traded at GBX 260.20 ($3.40), with a volume of 318,491 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.07, a quick ratio of 35.38 and a current ratio of 35.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 242.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £659.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91.

In related news, insider Neeraj Kapur sold 16,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 239 ($3.12), for a total transaction of £38,684.54 ($50,541.60).

About Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

