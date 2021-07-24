PTON Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. PTON has a total market capitalization of $327,571.59 and approximately $139.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PTON has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. One PTON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00048666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002756 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.58 or 0.00842205 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON is a coin. PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,050,794,349 coins. PTON’s official website is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “‘FORESTING' or 'FORESTING Platform' is a blockchain-based social media platform that deviates from the distribution system of traditional social media platforms. It provides a fair value distribution system for users who are the true owners of the platform. Users deliver contents through blockchain technologies and contribute to the platform in a variety of forms. “

PTON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

