Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

LUNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $1,048,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,219,825 shares in the company, valued at $51,171,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $195,237.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,064.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,591,594 shares of company stock valued at $97,378,449 over the last quarter. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 119.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 118.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

LUNG stock opened at $40.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a current ratio of 17.07. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

