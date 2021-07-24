PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

NYSE:PHM traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.07. 2,133,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,514,668. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.73.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

In other PulteGroup news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $88,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,794.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 32,310 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 767.6% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 67,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 515,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 58,759 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

