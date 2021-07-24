PumaPay (PMA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. PumaPay has a market cap of $5.72 million and $207,987.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PumaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00049356 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002735 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.51 or 0.00858542 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 30,896,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

