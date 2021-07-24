Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,652.00

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X NEM has a market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $6,652.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00039172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00123577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00142781 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,148.16 or 0.99779196 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.14 or 0.00874059 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,754,364,975 coins and its circulating supply is 18,406,933,434 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

