Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Trading Down 12% Over Last Week

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 12% against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $275.27 million and $57.48 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00003150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002960 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00040075 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00119444 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.59 or 0.00143753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,879.55 or 1.00231152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00885332 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

