Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP lessened its position in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 88.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750,000 shares during the quarter. No Street GP LP owned about 0.15% of Purple Innovation worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 216.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $903,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock worth $451,396 in the last 90 days. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRPL shares. Truist lowered their target price on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.82.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 667,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,826. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 91.36% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Read More: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.