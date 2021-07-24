PutinCoin (PUT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $567.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $527,719.44 and approximately $567.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,127.35 or 1.00138083 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00033240 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00050971 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000796 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00009882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000099 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

