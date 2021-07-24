PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,393 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of PVH worth $21,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in PVH by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in PVH by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,917 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in PVH by 1.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PVH from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $121.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

