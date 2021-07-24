QANplatform 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (QARK)

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 24th. QANplatform has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $1.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QANplatform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0902 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00049021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002828 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00016582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.16 or 0.00848975 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005659 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000333 BTC.

QANplatform Coin Profile

QANplatform (CRYPTO:QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . QANplatform’s official message board is medium.com/@qanplatform . QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QANplatform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

