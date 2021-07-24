QLC Chain Price Hits $0.0237 on Top Exchanges (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $5.69 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QLC Chain has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00142682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.44 or 0.99442627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.46 or 0.00871185 BTC.

QLC Chain Coin Profile

QLC Chain’s launch date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

QLC Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

