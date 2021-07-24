QLC Chain (QLC) Price Up 10.4% This Week

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 24th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $5.38 million and approximately $846,094.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.49 or 1.00287249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00900303 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.