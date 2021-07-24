QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.24% of QTS Realty Trust worth $10,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

QTS opened at $77.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.40 and a beta of 0.54. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. Analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.42%.

QTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut QTS Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Truist Securities downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

