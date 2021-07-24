Qtum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $164.09 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $6.04 or 0.00017543 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $594.81 million and $164.09 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 56.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,591,958 coins and its circulating supply is 98,558,155 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

