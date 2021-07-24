Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 180,442 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.21% of Quanex Building Products worth $10,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NX opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $814.13 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.68. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $13.76 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.33.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.40 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

