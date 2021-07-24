Quant 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $15.02 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last week, Quant has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $81.13 or 0.00239033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quant has a market capitalization of $979.42 million and approximately $15.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000189 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $286.90 or 0.00845312 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Quant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.