Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.21

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $15.37 million and approximately $57,415.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,264.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.64 or 0.06349471 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.28 or 0.01331631 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00366877 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00143753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.92 or 0.00606802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00008542 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.05 or 0.00373706 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.42 or 0.00293078 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CRYPTO:QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,485,744 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

