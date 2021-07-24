Quark (QRK) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 24th. Quark has a total market capitalization of $3.71 million and $676.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000285 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,430,687 coins. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.