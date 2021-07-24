Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $139.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.55. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $104.10 and a one year high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 117.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 13,230 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 53.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 81,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $569,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $31,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

