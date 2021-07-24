QuickSwap Achieves Market Cap of $52.57 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 24th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $329.10 or 0.00971710 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 15.1% against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.57 million and approximately $13.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00040061 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00102816 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00139389 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,776.31 or 0.99729394 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.06 or 0.00894834 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

