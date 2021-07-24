QuickSwap (QUICK) Market Capitalization Tops $52.53 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $328.81 or 0.00966135 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $52.53 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00123133 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00143465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 0.99782942 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.64 or 0.00880442 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

