QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,697 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.88% of QuinStreet worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of QuinStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $141,946.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,979.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $37,952.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 366,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,488.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,110 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QNST opened at $18.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19. The firm has a market cap of $998.39 million, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.91. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $153.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.22 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities analysts predict that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuinStreet Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.