Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Stock Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514,316 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.33% of Quotient Technology worth $20,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Quotient Technology by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on QUOT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.80 to $8.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of QUOT opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.97. Quotient Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $17.93.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $115.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.98 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 24.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christy Wyatt sold 11,364 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $128,867.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total transaction of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,535 shares of company stock worth $641,731 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

