Qwertycoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $6.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 33% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

