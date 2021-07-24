Radix Price Up 32.9% This Week (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Radix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $111.37 million and $1.58 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radix has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Radix Coin Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

