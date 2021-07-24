Rage Fan Price Up 16% Over Last Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded 16% higher against the dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $434,414.39 and approximately $19,887.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00040274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.87 or 0.00103198 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00139840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,885.49 or 1.00287249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.20 or 0.00900303 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,632,105 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

