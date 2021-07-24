Rage Fan (RAGE) Market Capitalization Tops $498,906.40

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $498,906.40 and approximately $28,671.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00126837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00142682 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34,068.44 or 0.99442627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $298.46 or 0.00871185 BTC.

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,632,105 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

