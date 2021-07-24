RAI Finance (RAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.40 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAI Finance has a market cap of $29.30 million and $6.40 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001784 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

