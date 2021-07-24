Raiden Network Token Trading Up 11% Over Last Week (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000766 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $17.53 million and $353,288.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

