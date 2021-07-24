Rainicorn Hits Market Cap of $11.69 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0259 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rainicorn has traded 137.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $11.69 million and $944,868.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rainicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002943 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00128638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00143699 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,989.92 or 0.99964053 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00886035 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,965,050 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rainicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rainicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.